Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)

Typically gastroenterologists treat conditions affecting the liver. Hepatology is a sub-specialty of gastroenterology that specializes in the study of liver, gallbladder, the biliary tree and pancreas. Here are five tips for finding the right doctor for you.

    Experience, education and certification matter. It’s valuable to see what past patients say about their doctors, but experience and education speak for themselves. Read reviews, but look at the doctor’s background too.

    Get a sense of the team care. Does the doctor’s office also have support staff to help with your care? Will a nurse quickly respond to your medical questions via phone? Find out the policies.

    Consider availability and your insurance. Check to make sure the provider is in your insurance network. Find out how easy or difficult it is to get an appointment.

    Look at hospital affiliations. Even if you’re young and healthy, it’s important to research the hospitals at which your doctor can treat you if you become ill. Look at Quality Awards and how many patients would recommend that hospital.

    Make an appointment. It’s smart to make an appointment as soon as you’ve narrowed down your choice so you can get to know the doctor personally before you commit. Ask a lot of questions: Taking an active role in your health can help lead to better care.

